Hengehold Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Hengehold Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,448,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 860.8% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 27,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. 25 LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

SCHP traded down $0.24 on Monday, hitting $50.71. 329,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,094,087. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $50.65 and a twelve month high of $54.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.43.

About Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

