Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO) Shares Bought by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 802.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,539 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,160 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $2,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 467.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC acquired a new position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 185.1% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 613 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO remained flat at $47.85 on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 195,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,308,417. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.28. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.71 and a 52 week high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

