Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Sold by StrategIQ Financial Group LLC

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC cut its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 4.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 307 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 96,490.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,287,013 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,180,839,000 after purchasing an additional 23,262,904 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 1.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,900,685 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,243,696,000 after purchasing an additional 126,062 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Danaher during the fourth quarter valued at $2,057,164,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Danaher by 12.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 7,440,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,875,281,000 after purchasing an additional 812,475 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi lifted its position in Danaher by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,852,751 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,321,312,000 after purchasing an additional 375,805 shares during the period. 76.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Danaher Price Performance

NYSE DHR traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $248.94. 592,025 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,842,629. Danaher Co. has a 52-week low of $221.22 and a 52-week high of $283.63. The company has a market capitalization of $183.80 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $254.85 and its 200-day moving average is $245.20.

Danaher Announces Dividend

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.04. Danaher had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $7.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.68%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Teri List sold 3,490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.30, for a total value of $918,917.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,606,170.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jose-Carlos Gutierrez-Ramos sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.54, for a total transaction of $147,818.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,939 shares in the company, valued at $1,738,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,922 shares of company stock valued at $12,552,233 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHR. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Danaher from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $292.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $289.79.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

