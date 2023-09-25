Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $19.39 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,923 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC owned 0.06% of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF worth $19,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $52.39. 987,459 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,405,491. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $43.06 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

