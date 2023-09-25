Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $16.82 Million Stock Holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,702 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,922 shares during the quarter. RTX makes up about 1.0% of Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $16,820,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 11,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 2,704 shares during the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its stake in RTX by 13.0% during the first quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 19,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,871,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank boosted its stake in RTX by 15.4% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX boosted its stake in RTX by 6.9% during the first quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX now owns 38,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,951,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after purchasing an additional 202,376 shares during the last quarter. 79.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RTX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of RTX from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $105.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Argus downgraded shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Melius downgraded shares of RTX from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.31.

Shares of RTX stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $71.20. The stock had a trading volume of 3,113,496 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,601,982. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. RTX Co. has a 12 month low of $71.02 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.99, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.97.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 7.88% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. RTX’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

