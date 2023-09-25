Seaside Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Seaside Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 117,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,864,000. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF makes up about 3.6% of Seaside Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 64.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 126,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,614,000 after acquiring an additional 49,968 shares in the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,611,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,599,000 after buying an additional 213,129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $57.16. 664,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,389,190. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 12 month low of $57.08 and a 12 month high of $60.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.99.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.1353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

