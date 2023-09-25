Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. iShares Semiconductor ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $2,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF in the second quarter worth about $305,000. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $490,000. CMH Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the second quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,333,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock traded up $1.91 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $467.97. 270,703 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,230. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $501.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $468.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $287.82 and a 1 year high of $536.88.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

