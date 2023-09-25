Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Cuts Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC cut its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $7,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. United Bank grew its stake in Ecolab by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Ecolab by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,920,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ecolab Price Performance

NYSE ECL traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $172.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 506,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,082,749. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.04 and a 1-year high of $191.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $182.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.01.

Ecolab Announces Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 7.96%. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. Ecolab’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Ecolab from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $208.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $194.00 price objective on shares of Ecolab in a report on Friday, September 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ecolab from $170.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.93.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $183.73 per share, for a total transaction of $119,424.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,994.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

