Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Sells 706 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,899 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Starbucks in the fourth quarter worth $1,222,931,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 115,334.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,493,639 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $842,569,000 after purchasing an additional 8,486,281 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,451,599 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Starbucks in the first quarter worth $190,270,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Starbucks by 86.5% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,130,788 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $436,661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,771 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SBUX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Starbucks in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.38.

Starbucks Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Starbucks stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.03. 1,552,705 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,194,334. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $106.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $82.43 and a one year high of $115.48.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 64.63%.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.