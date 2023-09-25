Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Has $4.26 Million Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $4,261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in S&P Global by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 76.4% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get S&P Global alerts:

S&P Global Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of SPGI traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $372.08. 321,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,232,660. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $428.65. The company has a market cap of $118.40 billion, a PE ratio of 51.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $394.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $374.51.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12. S&P Global had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total transaction of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, insider Adam Jason Kansler sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.38, for a total transaction of $3,873,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,961 shares in the company, valued at $8,119,872.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.13, for a total value of $78,026.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,381.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,457 shares of company stock worth $8,394,328 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SPGI. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on SPGI

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.