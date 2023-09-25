Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $4,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of AON by 2.3% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in AON by 2.8% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in AON by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory increased its stake in shares of AON by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.55.

Shares of NYSE AON traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $335.98. The company had a trading volume of 126,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 810,147. The company has a market capitalization of $68.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $329.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.66. Aon plc has a 1-year low of $266.35 and a 1-year high of $347.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a negative return on equity of 1,312.86% and a net margin of 20.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.16%.

In other news, Director Byron Spruell bought 800 shares of AON stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, with a total value of $259,656.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

