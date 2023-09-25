Chesley Taft & Associates LLC Boosts Stock Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report) by 1.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $3,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 68,873.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,724,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $745,065,000 after buying an additional 1,721,828 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $497,958,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,091,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $899,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,030 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $245,541,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Roper Technologies by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,440,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,647,156,000 after purchasing an additional 493,848 shares during the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Roper Technologies Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROP traded down $1.53 on Monday, reaching $493.44. The stock had a trading volume of 111,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,512. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $356.21 and a 12-month high of $508.90. The stock has a market cap of $52.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $492.94 and a 200 day moving average of $465.40.

Roper Technologies Cuts Dividend

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.13. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 50.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.95 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 16.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $0.6825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.05%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,102,284. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Roper Technologies news, Director Christopher Wright sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.56, for a total transaction of $548,416.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,727 shares in the company, valued at $18,310,613.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason Conley sold 2,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $498.00, for a total transaction of $1,067,214.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,358 shares in the company, valued at $19,102,284. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,495,658 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on ROP shares. Barclays raised their price target on Roper Technologies from $550.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Roper Technologies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Roper Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Roper Technologies from $530.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $525.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Roper Technologies

About Roper Technologies

(Free Report)

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and technology enabled products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.