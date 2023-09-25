Client First Capital LLC Has $4.23 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Client First Capital LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,799 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $4,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SPLV. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,175,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858,562 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,458,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,011,000 after acquiring an additional 643,711 shares during the last quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,698,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 79,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 539,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 333.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 525,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,816,000 after purchasing an additional 404,517 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPLV stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.24. The company had a trading volume of 797,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,348,526. The company has a market cap of $8.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.07 and a beta of 0.69. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 12 month low of $55.99 and a 12 month high of $66.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.13.

Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (SPLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 100 least-volatile stocks in the S&P 500. SPLV was launched on May 5, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

