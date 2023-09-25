iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Purchased by Client First Capital LLC

Client First Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 39.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 63,028 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 18.1% of Client First Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Client First Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,391,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 267.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. 7.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,046,970 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,122,341. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.73 and a 52 week high of $110.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.24.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were issued a $0.4606 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

