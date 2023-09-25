First National Bank Sioux Falls Purchases 18,251 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its position in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,251 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 4.1% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $6,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVDE. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,020,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,231,000 after buying an additional 85,639 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,522,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,825,000 after purchasing an additional 98,098 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,432,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017,803 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC increased its holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,256,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,657,000 after purchasing an additional 369,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. Waypoint Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 898,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,252,000 after purchasing an additional 20,163 shares during the period.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of AVDE stock traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $56.19. The stock had a trading volume of 55,969 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,305. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.39. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $44.63 and a 1 year high of $59.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.