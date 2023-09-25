Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) Shares Bought by First National Bank Sioux Falls

First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 15.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,073 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 1.5% of First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. First National Bank Sioux Falls’ holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCHG. Retirement Income Solutions Inc increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 8,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 93.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 63.1% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 126.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 125.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $72.99. 1,496,913 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,012,012. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $78.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $70.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

