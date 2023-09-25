Madrona Financial Services LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Madrona Financial Services LLC lessened its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,589 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 383 shares during the quarter. Madrona Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.7% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 16,102 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,548 shares during the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.8% in the first quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,108 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 23.6% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peterson Wealth Services lifted its position in Starbucks by 5.7% during the second quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 26,803 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. 70.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.51 on Monday, reaching $93.17. 1,620,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,194,842. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $82.43 and a twelve month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $106.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $98.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.12.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 44.46% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.63%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.38.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

