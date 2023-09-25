Madrona Financial Services LLC Decreases Stake in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

Madrona Financial Services LLC trimmed its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 10.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 287,488 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,034 shares during the quarter. VanEck Floating Rate ETF comprises 3.5% of Madrona Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Madrona Financial Services LLC owned about 0.66% of VanEck Floating Rate ETF worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 2,710.8% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 43.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,335 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck Floating Rate ETF alerts:

VanEck Floating Rate ETF Stock Performance

FLTR stock remained flat at $25.27 during midday trading on Monday. 130,168 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 559,908. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.11. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.32 and a 1 year high of $25.33.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Floating Rate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.