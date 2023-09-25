Prudent Investors Network Inc. Sells 1,349 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,266 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,349 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF makes up approximately 4.0% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,549,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TimeScale Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

MTUM stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $140.41. 398,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $81.37 and a 12-month high of $113.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $145.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 0.91.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

