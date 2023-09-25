Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Holdings Increased by Atlas Brown Inc.

Atlas Brown Inc. grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,141 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Atlas Brown Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,230,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,394,000 after buying an additional 536,373 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 13,274,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,220,000 after purchasing an additional 94,845 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,958,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,706,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599,728 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,851,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,288,000 after purchasing an additional 38,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 98.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,407,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,693,968 shares in the last quarter. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on OGN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:OGN traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,118,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,123,696. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.80. Organon & Co. has a 12-month low of $18.02 and a 12-month high of $32.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.32 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 12.22% and a negative return on equity of 142.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; Nuvaring, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.