Prudent Investors Network Inc. Sells 2,554 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. trimmed its position in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 221,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Pimco Total Return ETF makes up approximately 9.6% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $20,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 639.9% in the 2nd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 20,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 18,076 shares during the period. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC now owns 86,017 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 8,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, Signify Wealth raised its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Signify Wealth now owns 17,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BOND traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.29. The stock had a trading volume of 56,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,856. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 56.50 and a beta of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.37. Pimco Total Return ETF has a twelve month low of $86.61 and a twelve month high of $94.57.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

