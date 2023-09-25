Prudent Investors Network Inc. Sells 11,446 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. decreased its stake in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 31.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,446 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.3% of Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Prudent Investors Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOVT. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 360,509,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,428,712,000 after acquiring an additional 69,509,114 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 27.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 127,718,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,986,058,000 after buying an additional 27,720,388 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,342,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,831,653,000 after buying an additional 4,121,942 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 55,448,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,374,000 after purchasing an additional 7,715,170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 20,042,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,590,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607,084 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $22.19. 7,212,564 shares of the stock traded hands. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.93.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.0506 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

