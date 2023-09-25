Prudent Investors Network Inc. Invests $204,000 in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Prudent Investors Network Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000.

Get iShares U.S. Financials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of IYF traded up $0.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $76.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,560. The company has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 1.03. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $66.04 and a twelve month high of $82.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.06.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Financials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.