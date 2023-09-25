AtonRa Partners Sells 6,107 Shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR)

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments, Inc. (NYSE:FOUR – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,107 shares during the period. Shift4 Payments comprises approximately 1.7% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Shift4 Payments were worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Shift4 Payments by 358.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,873.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in shares of Shift4 Payments in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shift4 Payments by 1,076.9% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FOUR. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Shift4 Payments from $86.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Shift4 Payments from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Shift4 Payments in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Shift4 Payments from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.29.

NYSE:FOUR traded up $0.43 on Monday, reaching $54.84. 159,483 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,295,773. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.23. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.28. Shift4 Payments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.33 and a 52 week high of $76.40. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.28.

Shift4 Payments (NYSE:FOUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.24. Shift4 Payments had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company had revenue of $228.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.41 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Shift4 Payments, Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Nancy Disman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.12, for a total value of $130,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 301,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,612,190.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 32.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shift4 Payments, Inc (NYSE FOUR) provides integrated payment processing and technology solutions in the United States. Its payments platform provides omni-channel card acceptance and processing solutions, including end-to-end payment processing for various payment types; merchant acquiring; proprietary omni-channel gateway; complementary software integrations; integrated and mobile point-of-sale (POS) solutions; security and risk management solutions; and reporting and analytical tools, as well as tokenization, risk management/underwriting, payment device and chargeback management, fraud prevention, and gift card solutions.

