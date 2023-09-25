Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners cut its stake in shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Legend Biotech accounts for approximately 1.8% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Legend Biotech were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LEGN. FMR LLC raised its position in Legend Biotech by 8.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,394,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,099 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Legend Biotech by 85.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,214,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,458,000 after buying an additional 1,020,545 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $48,422,000. Braidwell LP acquired a new stake in Legend Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $32,852,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Legend Biotech by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,046,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,701,000 after purchasing an additional 639,828 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. Barclays raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup began coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Legend Biotech in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.90.

Legend Biotech Stock Up 1.3 %

LEGN stock traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.00. 374,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,514. The company has a current ratio of 8.01, a quick ratio of 7.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Legend Biotech Co. has a 1-year low of $37.30 and a 1-year high of $77.32. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.82.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $73.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.64 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 510.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Legend Biotech Co. will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

