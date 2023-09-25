Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners trimmed its position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Euronet Worldwide comprises 1.5% of AtonRa Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 236.9% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $96,000. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Euronet Worldwide alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $119.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.38.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ:EEFT traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $81.50. 126,245 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 365,694. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.77. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.60 and a 1 year high of $121.55. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.28.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $939.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.29 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 24.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

About Euronet Worldwide

(Free Report)

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer.The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Euronet Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronet Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.