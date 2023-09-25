AtonRa Partners Lowers Stock Holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV)

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Envestnet were worth $452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ENV. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Envestnet during the first quarter worth about $1,936,921,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Envestnet by 86.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet Price Performance

Envestnet stock traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $47.26. 54,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,620. Envestnet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.72 and a 52-week high of $69.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.10 and its 200 day moving average is $56.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.79% and a positive return on equity of 7.80%. The firm had revenue of $312.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a report on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet downgraded Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.19, for a total value of $40,151.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 29,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,697,693.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Profile

(Free Report)

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

See Also

