AtonRa Partners Acquires New Stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

AtonRa Partners acquired a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,161,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $124,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Flywire during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Flywire in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Flywire by 64.0% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 4,996 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Flywire alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total transaction of $373,014.72. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,192.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 11,232 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.21, for a total value of $373,014.72. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 109,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,637,192.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO David R. King sold 2,450 shares of Flywire stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.55, for a total value of $87,097.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 276,204 shares in the company, valued at $9,819,052.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 256,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,001,413. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Flywire from $39.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. B. Riley began coverage on Flywire in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Flywire from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Flywire from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.69.

Read Our Latest Report on FLYW

Flywire Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FLYW traded up $0.21 on Monday, reaching $30.94. 262,292 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,028,461. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -132.65 and a beta of 1.13. Flywire Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.16 and a fifty-two week high of $35.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 5.35% and a negative net margin of 7.45%. The business had revenue of $84.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Profile

(Free Report)

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLYW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flywire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flywire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.