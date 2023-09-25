AtonRa Partners Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

AtonRa Partners reduced its holdings in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Shockwave Medical accounts for 2.0% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $1,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Shockwave Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Shockwave Medical during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 87.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SWAV. TheStreet lowered Shockwave Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Shockwave Medical from $335.00 to $313.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Shockwave Medical from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $292.29.

SWAV stock traded up $1.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $195.64. 104,162 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,699. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $232.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $252.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 4.54 and a current ratio of 5.69. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $172.50 and a 52 week high of $320.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 42.44 and a beta of 0.98.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $180.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.79 million. Shockwave Medical had a net margin of 39.56% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total value of $627,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,540.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Shockwave Medical news, Director Frank T. Watkins sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.23, for a total transaction of $627,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,540.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.62, for a total transaction of $2,146,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,400,708.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,100 shares of company stock worth $8,276,394. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

