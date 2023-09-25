Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners cut its stake in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,473 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 501 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 1,947.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in shares of Fortinet by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 65.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fortinet

In other news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total transaction of $291,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total transaction of $591,029.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,019,547.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $291,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,861.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,218 shares of company stock worth $4,338,675 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortinet Stock Performance

FTNT traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $58.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,423,977. Fortinet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.61 and a fifty-two week high of $81.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.60 billion, a PE ratio of 43.79, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Fortinet had a negative return on equity of 698.28% and a net margin of 21.24%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Fortinet’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FTNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Wedbush cut their price target on Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Fortinet from $93.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Fortinet from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.10.

Fortinet Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

