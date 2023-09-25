AtonRa Partners Acquires 333 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

AtonRa Partners grew its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 9.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,907 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. First Solar comprises approximately 1.2% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in First Solar were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSLR. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 172.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 150 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 67.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in First Solar in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FSLR traded up $2.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $165.06. The company had a trading volume of 686,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,303,611. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $188.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a current ratio of 3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.53 and a beta of 1.40. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.66 and a 52-week high of $232.00.

First Solar ( NASDAQ:FSLR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $810.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.43 million. First Solar had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 3.13%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Solar, Inc. will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on FSLR. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of First Solar from $250.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $222.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of First Solar in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $206.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $235.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Solar has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.38.

In other First Solar news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $607,939.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Kuntal Kumar Verma sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.52, for a total transaction of $562,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,242 shares in the company, valued at $607,939.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mark R. Widmar sold 3,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $816,310.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,667,105. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,452 shares of company stock worth $6,833,334. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

First Solar, Inc provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United State, Japan, France, Canada, India, Australia, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that converts sunlight into electricity. It serves developers and operators of systems, utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners.

