Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners cut its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,853 shares during the period. Pacific Biosciences of California accounts for about 1.3% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,151 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,945 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 17,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,135 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,606 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the period.

Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock traded down $0.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,520,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,873,033. The company has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 1.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.42 and its 200-day moving average is $11.60. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.97 and a fifty-two week high of $14.55.

Pacific Biosciences of California ( NASDAQ:PACB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $47.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.12 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 218.43% and a negative return on equity of 46.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,712.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pacific Biosciences of California news, insider Christian O. Henry sold 96,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $980,061.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,106,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,193,681.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian O. Henry sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.45, for a total transaction of $104,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,202,939 shares in the company, valued at $12,570,712.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on PACB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pacific Biosciences of California presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.89.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

