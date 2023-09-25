Noble Family Wealth LLC Has $15.98 Million Stock Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Noble Family Wealth LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 0.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 238,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Noble Family Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Noble Family Wealth LLC owned about 0.16% of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF worth $15,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 129,531.9% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 594,276,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,234,146,000 after purchasing an additional 593,818,240 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 7,959,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,459,000 after acquiring an additional 798,551 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 40.1% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,520,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,388,000 after acquiring an additional 435,216 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5,862.1% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 351,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,026,000 after acquiring an additional 345,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,954,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,650,000 after acquiring an additional 320,209 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SCHV traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $65.31. 151,878 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 379,974. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.19. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $58.00 and a 1 year high of $69.64.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

