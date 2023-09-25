Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Sold by AtonRa Partners

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 16.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,790 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 755 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Workiva were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Workiva by 2.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 112,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $345,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $717,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the first quarter valued at $875,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Workiva by 0.8% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 927,275 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $94,962,000 after purchasing an additional 7,384 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

WK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Workiva in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on Workiva from $90.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Workiva from $115.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Workiva in a report on Monday, August 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Workiva from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.25.

Shares of NYSE:WK traded down $0.71 on Monday, hitting $101.71. 54,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 395,543. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $105.28 and its 200 day moving average is $99.46. Workiva Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.95 and a 1-year high of $116.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,262.59.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by $0.18. The business had revenue of $155.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.40 million. Workiva had a negative return on equity of 26,521.01% and a negative net margin of 19.02%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

