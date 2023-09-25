StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $10,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 5,038 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 7.4% during the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 4,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $884,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 1,511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $283,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWM traded up $0.56 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $177.23. 8,598,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,313,299. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $188.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $182.27. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $162.50 and a one year high of $199.26.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

