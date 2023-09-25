StrategIQ Financial Group LLC Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 254,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,207 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 1.3% of StrategIQ Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC owned about 0.07% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $10,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 644 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 212.8% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 82,300.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $41.71. The company had a trading volume of 429,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,342,685. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.49 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $34.17 and a 1-year high of $44.91.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.