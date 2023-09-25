Hixon Zuercher LLC Acquires 244 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 1.8% of Hixon Zuercher LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Hixon Zuercher LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.4% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,682 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,514,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

GS traded down $1.23 on Monday, hitting $326.66. 113,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,430,180. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $330.06. The firm has a market cap of $107.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.40. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $287.75 and a one year high of $389.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.61 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 8.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.73 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 25.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $2.75 dividend. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 46.93%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $347.00 target price (up previously from $337.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday, July 21st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $483.00 to $461.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.93.

Read Our Latest Report on The Goldman Sachs Group

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,099,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,665,868.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total transaction of $1,496,376.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 1,145,486 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.73, for a total value of $13,436,550.78. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,099,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $587,665,868.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,159,686 shares of company stock worth $18,390,027. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.