Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Cuts Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV trimmed its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 167 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 3.2% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory raised its holdings in Boeing by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 1,884 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Boeing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Silverlake Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,773 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,508 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.33% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Stock Down 0.6 %

BA stock traded down $1.12 during trading on Monday, reaching $196.59. 411,106 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,582,197. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $212.79. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $120.99 and a 52-week high of $243.10.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. Boeing’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Boeing from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boeing from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America raised shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Boeing in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.13.

Insider Activity

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $237.00 per share, for a total transaction of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total value of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,124,614.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $892,779. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Profile

(Free Report)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

