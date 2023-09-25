Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Stock Price Up 5.2%

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) were up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $7.50 and last traded at $7.50. Approximately 2,195 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,605 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.13.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.25, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.57. The company has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.05.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 23.10%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Humankind Investments LLC bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Qurate Retail in the second quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 88,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through merchandise-focused televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications. It also operates as an online retailer offering women's, children's, and men's apparel; and other products, such as home, accessories, and beauty products through its app, mobile, and desktop applications.

