United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Sold by Bluesphere Advisors LLC

Bluesphere Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,244 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 16.1% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 8,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 7.8% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the first quarter worth $666,000. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in United Parcel Service by 0.6% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 173,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 12,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,451,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total transaction of $3,919,052.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UPS. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group downgraded United Parcel Service from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.89.

United Parcel Service Stock Performance

NYSE UPS opened at $153.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $153.51 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $177.27.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 14th were given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 11th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.20%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

