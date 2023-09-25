Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the quarter. Amgen makes up 0.7% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AMGN. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $219,000. First Western Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen in the 1st quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AMGN shares. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Amgen from $275.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Amgen from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Amgen from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $265.44.

Amgen Stock Performance

Shares of AMGN stock traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $266.53. 512,575 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,446,208. The company has a market cap of $142.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $238.95. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $296.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.76, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.48.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $5.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.44 by $0.56. Amgen had a return on equity of 196.60% and a net margin of 30.02%. The firm had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.65 EPS. Amgen’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 18.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amgen Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were paid a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Amgen’s payout ratio is currently 57.45%.

Insider Activity at Amgen

In other news, major shareholder Amgen Inc acquired 1,764,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $29,999,985.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 35,368,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $601,267,101. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Amgen Inc bought 1,764,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,985.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 35,368,653 shares in the company, valued at $601,267,101. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Murdo Gordon sold 9,558 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.43, for a total value of $2,508,305.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,627,748.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amgen Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

