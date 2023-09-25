Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.

Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,329 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 12.2% of Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $34,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its stake in Adobe by 11.1% in the first quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 50,000 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $19,269,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Adobe by 585.8% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,198 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $23,624,000 after buying an additional 59,962 shares during the last quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd lifted its stake in Adobe by 8.5% in the first quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 10,433 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,021,000 after buying an additional 813 shares during the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new stake in Adobe in the second quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Adobe by 19.3% in the first quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:ADBE traded down $3.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $509.59. The stock had a trading volume of 748,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,201,644. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $570.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of $232.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $532.01 and its 200 day moving average is $450.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.98 by $0.11. Adobe had a return on equity of 37.73% and a net margin of 27.11%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 earnings per share. Adobe’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,191 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,139,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,363,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,809 over the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ADBE shares. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on Adobe from $431.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research note on Friday, September 15th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Adobe from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.52.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

