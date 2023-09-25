iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Shares Sold by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 11.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 784 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 51.0% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DGRO traded up $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $50.58. The stock had a trading volume of 440,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,735,429. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The stock has a market cap of $23.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.67 and a fifty-two week high of $53.55.

About iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

