Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 8,308 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) by 15.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,308 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after acquiring an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

Shares of GDX stock traded down $0.42 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $28.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,336,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,150,229. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.08. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $36.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

