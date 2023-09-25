Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Sells 725 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 725 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 422.9% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank increased its stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 1,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 23.8% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the first quarter valued at $102,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:MLPX traded up $0.45 on Monday, hitting $43.11. 18,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 111,285. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $36.29 and a 52 week high of $43.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $967.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.95.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

