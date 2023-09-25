iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Stake Lowered by Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,784 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF accounts for about 4.2% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 5,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 9,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFV remained flat at $49.73 during trading hours on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,798,731 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.12. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.