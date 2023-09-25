AtonRa Partners Sells 456 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

AtonRa Partners decreased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 456 shares during the period. Neurocrine Biosciences comprises 1.0% of AtonRa Partners’ portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBIX. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 203.2% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 333.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 21.5% during the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 722,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,316,000 after buying an additional 127,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management North America Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 15.1% during the first quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. now owns 33,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $148.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, SVB Securities raised shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.52.

In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 9,328 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.40, for a total transaction of $1,001,827.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,673,579.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary A. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total transaction of $550,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 203,697 shares in the company, valued at $22,418,891.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,646 shares of company stock valued at $3,238,890 over the last three months. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NBIX traded up $0.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $114.19. 143,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 762,163. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $106.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.40. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.04 and a fifty-two week high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a PE ratio of 65.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.46.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $452.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $448.29 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 10.39%. Research analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

