AtonRa Partners Has $736,000 Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

AtonRa Partners lessened its position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,856 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,088 shares during the period. Iridium Communications makes up about 1.1% of AtonRa Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 19,782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,472 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 163.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 11,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 67,888 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 25.4% in the second quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $570,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Iridium Communications by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,369,112 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,772,000 after purchasing an additional 54,970 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.30% of the company’s stock.

IRDM traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $47.57. 142,457 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 799,533. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $50.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.00 and a 52 week high of $68.34.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The technology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.28). Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $193.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iridium Communications Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Iridium Communications’s payout ratio is currently -346.64%.

Iridium Communications announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

IRDM has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on Iridium Communications from $68.00 to $67.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, September 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Iridium Communications in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.20.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

