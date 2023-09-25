AtonRa Partners Sells 1,105 Shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE)

AtonRa Partners lowered its position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Free Report) by 12.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,118 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,105 shares during the quarter. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Guidewire Software were worth $618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 397 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 15,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 533 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 3,119 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

Guidewire Software Stock Performance

Shares of GWRE stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $87.41. 155,345 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 715,268. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.08 and a 52-week high of $95.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.85 and a beta of 1.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

Guidewire Software ( NYSE:GWRE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $270.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.38 million. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. Guidewire Software’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Research analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider John P. Mullen sold 5,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total value of $526,759.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 157,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,471,394.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Priscilla Hung sold 11,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.77, for a total transaction of $1,059,025.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 57,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,278,243.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,354 shares of company stock valued at $4,712,541. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GWRE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Guidewire Software from $83.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Guidewire Software from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. TheStreet raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.64.

Guidewire Software Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

