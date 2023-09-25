AtonRa Partners Reduces Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

AtonRa Partners lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,776 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the period. AtonRa Partners’ holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares in the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the fourth quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares in the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% in the first quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 702 shares in the company, valued at $214,587.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.68, for a total transaction of $152,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $214,587.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ISRG shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $317.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $347.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intuitive Surgical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $343.10.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded up $3.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $291.75. 575,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,693,971. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $309.25 and its 200 day moving average is $300.19. The firm has a market cap of $102.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.07 and a 1 year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.74 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

